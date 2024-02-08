Terex: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Terex Corp. (TEX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $126.9 million. On…

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Terex Corp. (TEX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $126.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $1.86. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.41 per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.41 per share.

The machinery products maker posted revenue of $1.22 billion in the period, also meeting Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $518 million, or $7.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.15 billion.

Terex expects full-year earnings to be $6.85 to $7.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.1 billion to $5.3 billion.

