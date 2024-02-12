Teradata: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Teradata Corp. (TDC) on Monday reported a loss of $7 million in…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Teradata Corp. (TDC) on Monday reported a loss of $7 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 56 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The data management company posted revenue of $457 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $447.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $62 million, or 61 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.83 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Teradata expects its per-share earnings to range from 53 cents to 57 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.15 to $2.31 per share.

