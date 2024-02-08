Tenet: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $244 million. On a…

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of $2.30. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.68 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.58 per share.

The hospital operator posted revenue of $5.38 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.26 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $611 million, or $5.71 per share. Revenue was reported as $20.55 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Tenet expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.24 to $1.62.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $5 billion to $5.2 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Tenet expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.76 to $6.90 per share, with revenue ranging from $19.9 billion to $20.3 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on THC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/THC

