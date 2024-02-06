Tenable: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21.6 million…

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Columbia, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 25 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The cybersecurity software company posted revenue of $213.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $206.9 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $78.3 million, or 68 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $798.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Tenable expects its per-share earnings to range from 16 cents to 18 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $212 million to $214 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Tenable expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.03 to $1.10 per share, with revenue ranging from $895 million to $905 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TENB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TENB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.