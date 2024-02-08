Tempur Sealy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $77.1…

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $77.1 million.

The Lexington, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 53 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The mattress maker posted revenue of $1.17 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.18 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Tempur Sealy expects its per-share earnings to range from 45 cents to 50 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.60 to $2.90 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TPX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TPX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.