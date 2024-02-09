Live Radio
Telus: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 9, 2024, 7:31 AM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Telus Corp. (TU) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $211.6 million.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 18 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $3.82 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.9 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $623 million, or 43 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $14.9 billion.

