Telus International: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Telus International Inc. (TIXT) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $38 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The digital services provider posted revenue of $692 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $693.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $54 million, or 18 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.71 billion.

Telus International expects full-year earnings in the range of 93 cents to 98 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $2.79 billion to $2.85 billion.

