TechTarget: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Newton, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 42 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The operator of websites for information technology vendors posted revenue of $57.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $56.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.5 million, or 16 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $230 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, TechTarget said it expects revenue in the range of $50 million to $52 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $230 million to $235 million.

