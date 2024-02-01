Techne: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Techne Corp. (TECH) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $27.5 million. The…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Techne Corp. (TECH) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $27.5 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 40 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The maker of medical testing and diagnostic products posted revenue of $272.6 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $277.5 million.

