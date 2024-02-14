Taylor Morrison: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (TMHC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $172.6…

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had net income of $1.58 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.05 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.76 per share.

The home builder posted revenue of $2.02 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.86 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $768.9 million, or $6.98 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.42 billion.

