Tapestry: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Tapestry Inc. (TPR) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $322.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $1.39. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.63 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.45 per share.

The maker of high-end shoes and handbags posted revenue of $2.08 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.05 billion.

Tapestry expects full-year earnings to be $4.20 to $4.25 per share, with revenue expected to be $6.7 billion.

