Take-Two: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) on Thursday reported a loss of $91.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 54 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 71 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 17 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The publisher of “Grand Theft Auto” and other video games posted revenue of $1.37 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.34 billion, meeting Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in March, Take-Two said it expects revenue in the range of $1.27 billion to $1.32 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $5.25 billion to $5.3 billion.

