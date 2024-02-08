T. Rowe: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BALTIMORE (AP) — BALTIMORE (AP) — T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $437.6 million.…

The Baltimore-based company said it had net income of $1.90 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.72 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.60 per share.

The financial services firm posted revenue of $1.64 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.62 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.79 billion, or $7.76 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.46 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TROW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TROW

