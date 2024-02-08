Synaptics: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Synaptics Inc. (SYNA) on Thursday reported a loss of $9…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Synaptics Inc. (SYNA) on Thursday reported a loss of $9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 57 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The maker of touch-screen technology posted revenue of $237 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $235.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Synaptics said it expects revenue in the range of $220 million to $250 million.

