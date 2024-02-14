S&W Seed: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) — LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) — S&W Seed Co. (SANW) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.5 million…

LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) — LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) — S&W Seed Co. (SANW) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Longmont, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The alfalfa seed company posted revenue of $10.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SANW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SANW

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.