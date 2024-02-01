SurModics: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — SurModics Inc. (SRDX) on Thursday reported a loss of $786,000…

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — SurModics Inc. (SRDX) on Thursday reported a loss of $786,000 in its fiscal first quarter.

The Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The drug delivery technology company posted revenue of $30.6 million in the period.

SurModics expects full-year results to range from a loss of $1.17 per share to a loss of 87 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $117 million to $121 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SRDX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SRDX

