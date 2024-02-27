Supernus: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) on Tuesday reported profit of $1.2 million in…

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) on Tuesday reported profit of $1.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $164.3 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $154.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.3 million, or 2 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $607.5 million.

