Sunoco LP: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Sunoco LP (SUN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $106 million in its fourth quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of $1.50 per share.

The master limited partnership posted revenue of $5.64 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.61 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $394 million, or $3.65 per share. Revenue was reported as $23.07 billion.

