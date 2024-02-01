SunCoke: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LISLE, Ill. (AP) — LISLE, Ill. (AP) — SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) on Thursday reported earnings of $13.8 million in…

LISLE, Ill. (AP) — LISLE, Ill. (AP) — SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) on Thursday reported earnings of $13.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Lisle, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 16 cents per share.

The metallurgical coke producer posted revenue of $520.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $57.5 million, or 68 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.06 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SXC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SXC

