Strattec Security: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Strattec Security Corp. (STRT) on Thursday reported profit of $1 million in its fiscal…

Listen now to WTOP News

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Strattec Security Corp. (STRT) on Thursday reported profit of $1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 26 cents.

The maker of automotive locks and keys posted revenue of $118.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STRT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STRT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.