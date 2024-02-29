Strategic Education: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HERNDON, Va. (AP) — HERNDON, Va. (AP) — Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $39.1 million.…

HERNDON, Va. (AP) — HERNDON, Va. (AP) — Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $39.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.63. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.68 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.37 per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $302.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $298 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $69.8 million, or $2.91 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.13 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STRA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.