Stewart Information Services: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Stewart Information Services Corp. (STC) on Wednesday reported net income of $8.8 million in…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Stewart Information Services Corp. (STC) on Wednesday reported net income of $8.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 60 cents per share.

The title insurance and real estate services company posted revenue of $582.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $30.4 million, or $1.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.26 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.