Steris: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Steris Corp. (STE) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $140.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had profit of $1.42. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.22 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.17 per share.

The medical products maker posted revenue of $1.4 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.34 billion.

Steris expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.60 to $8.70 per share.

