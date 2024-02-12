Star Bulk Carriers: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $39.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Athens, Greece-based company said it had profit of 45 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, came to 73 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $263.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $173.6 million, or $1.76 per share. Revenue was reported as $949.3 million.

