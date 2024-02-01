Stanley Black & Decker: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) on Thursday reported a…

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) on Thursday reported a loss of $304.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The New Britain, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of $2.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 92 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The tool company posted revenue of $3.74 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.86 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $310.5 million, or $2.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $15.78 billion.

Stanley Black & Decker expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.50 to $4.50 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SWK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SWK

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.