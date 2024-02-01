Standex: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SALEM, N.H. (AP) — SALEM, N.H. (AP) — Standex International Corp. (SXI) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $18.9…

SALEM, N.H. (AP) — SALEM, N.H. (AP) — Standex International Corp. (SXI) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $18.9 million.

The Salem, New Hampshire-based company said it had profit of $1.59 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.78 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.73 per share.

The equipment manufacturing company posted revenue of $178.4 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $182.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SXI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SXI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.