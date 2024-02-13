SS&C Technologies: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $194.4…

WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $194.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Windsor, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 77 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.26 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.24 per share.

The financial services software maker posted revenue of $1.41 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.39 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $607.1 million, or $2.39 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.51 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, SS&C Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.19 to $1.25.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.4 billion to $1.44 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

SS&C Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.85 to $5.15 per share, with revenue ranging from $5.67 billion to $5.87 billion.

