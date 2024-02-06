Spotify: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — LUXEMBOURG (AP) — Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $75.4 million in its…

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — LUXEMBOURG (AP) — Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $75.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Luxembourg-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The music-streaming service operator posted revenue of $3.95 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.96 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $575.7 million, or $2.95 per share. Revenue was reported as $14.34 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Spotify said it expects revenue in the range of $3.88 billion.

