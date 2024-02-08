Spirit: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIRAMAR, Fla. (AP) — MIRAMAR, Fla. (AP) — Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) on Thursday reported a loss of $183.7 million…

MIRAMAR, Fla. (AP) — MIRAMAR, Fla. (AP) — Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) on Thursday reported a loss of $183.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Miramar, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $1.68 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.36 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.41 per share.

The airline posted revenue of $1.32 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $447.5 million, or $4.10 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.36 billion.

