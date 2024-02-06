Spirit Aerosystems: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $58.7…

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $58.7 million.

The Wichita, Kansas-based company said it had profit of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 48 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.33 per share.

The aircraft parts maker posted revenue of $1.81 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.74 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $632.9 million, or $5.94 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.05 billion.

