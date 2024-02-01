Spire: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Spire Inc. (SR) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $85.1…

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Spire Inc. (SR) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $85.1 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had net income of $1.52 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.47 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.37 per share.

The natural gas distributor posted revenue of $756.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $725.2 million.

Spire expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.25 to $4.45 per share.

