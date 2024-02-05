Sphere Entertainment: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sphere Entertainment Co. (SPHR) on Monday reported a loss of $173.2 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sphere Entertainment Co. (SPHR) on Monday reported a loss of $173.2 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $4.91.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 73 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $314.2 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $299.1 million.

