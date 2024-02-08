S&P Global: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $579…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $579 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.83 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $3.13 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.15 per share.

The independent ratings and analytics provider posted revenue of $3.15 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.14 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.63 billion, or $8.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.5 billion.

S&P Global expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.75 to $14 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPGI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.