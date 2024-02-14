Live Radio
Sony: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 14, 2024, 5:17 AM

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Sony Corp. (SONY) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $2.46 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Tokyo-based company said it had net income of $2.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.68 per share.

The electronics and media company posted revenue of $25.38 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SONY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SONY

