SolarWinds: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — SolarWinds Corp. (SWI) on Thursday reported a loss of $576,000 in its fourth quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The provider of information-technology management software posted revenue of $198.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $190.5 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $9.1 million, or 6 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $758.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, SolarWinds expects its per-share earnings to range from 20 cents to 22 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $187 million to $192 million for the fiscal first quarter.

SolarWinds expects full-year earnings in the range of 95 cents to $1 per share, with revenue ranging from $771 million to $786 million.

