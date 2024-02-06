Snap: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Snap Inc. (SNAP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $248.2…

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Snap Inc. (SNAP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $248.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Monica, California-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The company behind Snapchat posted revenue of $1.36 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.39 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.32 billion, or 82 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $4.61 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Snap said it expects revenue in the range of $1.1 billion to $1.14 billion.

