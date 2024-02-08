Snap-On: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Snap-On Inc. (SNA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $255.3 million. On…

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Snap-On Inc. (SNA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $255.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Kenosha, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of $4.75.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.63 per share.

The tool and diagnostic equipment maker posted revenue of $1.2 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.01 billion, or $18.76 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.73 billion.

