SkyWest: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — SkyWest Inc. (SKYW) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — SkyWest Inc. (SKYW) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $17.5 million.

The St. George, Utah-based company said it had net income of 42 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The regional airline posted revenue of $751.8 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $790.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $34.3 million, or 77 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.94 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SKYW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SKYW

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.