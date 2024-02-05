Skyline: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TROY, Mich. (AP) — TROY, Mich. (AP) — Skyline Corp. (SKY) on Monday reported earnings of $47 million in its…

TROY, Mich. (AP) — TROY, Mich. (AP) — Skyline Corp. (SKY) on Monday reported earnings of $47 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Troy, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 81 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 82 cents per share.

The manufactured and modular housing maker posted revenue of $559.5 million in the period.

