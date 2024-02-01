Skechers: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (AP) — MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Skechers USA Inc. (SKX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of…

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (AP) — MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Skechers USA Inc. (SKX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $87.2 million.

The Manhattan Beach, California-based company said it had net income of 56 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The shoe company posted revenue of $1.96 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.02 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $545.8 million, or $3.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $8 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Skechers said it expects revenue in the range of $2.17 billion to $2.23 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $3.65 to $3.85 per share, with revenue ranging from $8.6 billion to $8.8 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SKX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SKX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.