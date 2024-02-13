SiTime: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SiTime Corporation (SITM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $20…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SiTime Corporation (SITM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $20 million in its fourth quarter.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 89 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 24 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $42.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $41.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $80.5 million, or $3.63 per share. Revenue was reported as $144 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

