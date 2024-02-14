SiteOne Landscape: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.4…

ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Roswell, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $965 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $940.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $173.4 million, or $3.80 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.3 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SITE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SITE

