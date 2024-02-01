Sirius XM: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $352…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $352 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 9 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The satellite radio company posted revenue of $2.29 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.3 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.26 billion, or 32 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $8.95 billion.

Sirius XM expects full-year revenue of $8.75 billion.

