Single-engine plane crashes at a small New Hampshire airport and no injuries are reported

MOULTONBOROUGH, N.H. (AP) — A single-engine plane crashed at a small airport in New Hampshire and was found off the…

MOULTONBOROUGH, N.H. (AP) — A single-engine plane crashed at a small airport in New Hampshire and was found off the runway near some trees, a fire department said. The two people on board were not injured.

The plane crashed about 5:15 p.m. Sunday at Moultonborough Airport in the state’s Lakes Region, the Moultonborough Fire Rescue Department posted online.

“All occupants were out of the aircraft, no injuries were reported and a very minor fuel leak had been mitigated,” the department said in a news release, and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it will investigate the crash. The plane was registered to an aerial photography business based in Virginia, according to its tail number.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.