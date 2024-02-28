Sinclair: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — Sinclair, Inc. (SBGI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $341…

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — Sinclair, Inc. (SBGI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $341 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of $5.35. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 81 cents per share.

The television broadcasting company posted revenue of $826 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $291 million, or $4.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.13 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Sinclair said it expects revenue in the range of $793 million to $806 million.

