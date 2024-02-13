Similarweb: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GIVATAYIM, Israel (AP) — GIVATAYIM, Israel (AP) — Similarweb Ltd. (SMWB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.4 million in…

GIVATAYIM, Israel (AP) — GIVATAYIM, Israel (AP) — Similarweb Ltd. (SMWB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Givatayim, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The digital intelligence company posted revenue of $56.8 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $55.9 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $29.4 million, or 38 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $218 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Similarweb said it expects revenue in the range of $58.5 million to $59 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $242 million to $246 million.

