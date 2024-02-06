Silicon Motion: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HONG KONG (AP) — HONG KONG (AP) — Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

HONG KONG (AP) — HONG KONG (AP) — Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $21.1 million.

The Hong Kong-based company said it had net income of 63 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 93 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The chip company posted revenue of $202.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $197.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $52.9 million, or $1.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $639.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Silicon Motion said it expects revenue in the range of $172 million to $182 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $765 million to $800 million.

