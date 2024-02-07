Silicon Labs: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $69.8 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $69.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $2.19 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.19 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.44 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $86.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $85.3 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $34.5 million, or $1.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $782.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Silicon Labs expects its results to range from a loss of $1.04 per share to a loss of 92 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $100 million to $110 million for the fiscal first quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SLAB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SLAB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.