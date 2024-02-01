Silicom: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

KFAR-SAVA, Israel (AP) — KFAR-SAVA, Israel (AP) — Silicom Ltd. (SILC) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.5 million in…

KFAR-SAVA, Israel (AP) — KFAR-SAVA, Israel (AP) — Silicom Ltd. (SILC) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Kfar-Sava, Israel-based company said it had a loss of $1.76. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 7 cents per share.

The provider of servers and network computing appliances posted revenue of $18.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $3 million, or 44 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $124.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SILC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SILC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.