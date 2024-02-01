Live Radio
Silicom: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Silicom: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 1, 2024, 8:21 AM

KFAR-SAVA, Israel (AP) — KFAR-SAVA, Israel (AP) — Silicom Ltd. (SILC) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Kfar-Sava, Israel-based company said it had a loss of $1.76. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 7 cents per share.

The provider of servers and network computing appliances posted revenue of $18.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $3 million, or 44 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $124.1 million.

