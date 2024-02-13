Shopify: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Shopify Inc. (SHOP) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $657 million. The…

The Ottawa, Ontario-based company said it had net income of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 34 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The cloud-based commerce company posted revenue of $2.14 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Sixteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.07 billion.

